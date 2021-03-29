Churchill Downs, Norton Healthcare partner for pop-up COVID vaccine clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs opened a new chapter of history Monday.
Through a partnership with Norton Healthcare, the racetrack opened the Second Floor Clubhouse as a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The goal of the three-day event is to prioritize backside workers and people who live in the neighborhoods around Churchill Downs.
“There are people who come to the racetrack for the Kentucky Derby and they know which neighbor’s house they want to park at, because they get such incredible hospitality,” Churchill Downs’ Vice President of Corporate Communications Tonya Abeln said, “and we want our neighbors to know that they really are part of this family. They really are an essential part to what makes this event happen year after year. And so this was just a way to offer convenient access for them to get the vaccine.”
Abeln told WAVE 3 News the goal is to vaccinate 2,500 people during the three days.
The public will receive the two-shot Pfizer vaccine and will be scheduled for their second dose upon arrival. Backside workers, due to their transient nature, will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“There’s so much positivity around the rollout of the vaccine, and there’s so much momentum that feels really great,” Abeln said. “And as we look toward Kentucky Derby 147, obviously this vaccine means so many things to so many people. It means being able to see their grandkids again, or being able to do events in person. Ultimately, we really hope that an effort like this can bring some of our Kentucky Derby traditions that we cherish so much back to our community.”
The clinic will continue operation on Tuesday, March 30 and Monday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The second round of booster shots will be scheduled for April 19, April 20 and May 3 respectively.
Appointments are still available. To book an appointment, click here.
