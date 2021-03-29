Demand for COVID-19 tests diminishing in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more people are getting their COVID-19 vaccines, there has been a drop in demand at testing sites.
Months ago, testing sites around Louisville were full of cars and people hoping to get a COVID-19 test. Now, those sites look a little different with no long wait lines.
“Our volume has drastically decreased over the past three to four weeks,” Dina English, the director of marketing at Blue Water Labs, told WAVE 3 News.
English said her team is still testing for COVID-19, but less people are seeking those tests. Doctors at Norton are seeing the same thing.
“The demand for testing has declined in tandem with the decline in positive cases,” Executive Medical Director of Norton Immediate Care Centers Dr. Mary Rademaker said.
Rademaker explained another reason there is not a dire need for testing is because this time of year, people tend to be less sick as flu and cold cases die down.
Still, healthcare providers said everyone should stay vigilant, and if they develop symptoms of the coronavirus, they should get tested.
“Say they have had one shot — it’s going to give them partial immunity, but not as high as the second shot. They still want to be vigilant and be tested,” Rademaker said.
There is a rise in more people taking advantage of getting their COVID test from their primary care doctor, she explained.
At Blue Water Labs, English said they have found that about 50% of those who tested positive are asymptomatic.
She is also expecting testing to go up as people return from their spring break vacations.
“So, you’re asymptomatic, you’re on spring break and you come home on a Saturday and go back to work on a Monday, and now your office had been exposed without even knowing it because you haven’t been tested,” English said.
