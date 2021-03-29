Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed when she drove into oncoming traffic along busy Dixie Highway and slammed into another car Monday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but an LMPD spokesman confirmed the crash took place at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bowen Avenue.
“The driver of a passenger vehicle operating southbound on Dixie Hgwy for some unknown reason crossed over the median into the northbound lanes of Dixie Hgwy, and collided with another passenger vehicle that was operating northbound on Dixie Hgwy,” the spokesman said in a statement to media.
The person who crossed over into oncoming traffic was killed at the scene. LMPD said that driver was a woman, but her identity was not immediately available.
The person in the other vehicle was rushed to University Hospital but is expected to be OK. That person’s identity also was not known.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
