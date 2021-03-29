Evans Comes Alive as Cards Advance to the Elite Eight

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 28: The Louisville Cardinals take on the Oregon Ducks in the Sweet Sixteen Round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on March 28, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) (Source: C. Morgan Engel)
By Kendrick Haskins | March 28, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT - Updated March 28 at 11:53 PM

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WAVE) - University of Louisville star, Dana Evans broke out of a shooting slump in a big way, carrying Louisville to the Elite Eight.

The senior All-America guard matched her career high with 29 points and the No. 2 seed Cards advanced to the regional final of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the third straight time with a 60-42 win over sixth-seeded Oregon on Sunday night.

Evans hadn’t scored more than 15 points in any of the five ACC or NCAA Tournament games before Sunday.

UofL will face #1 seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Evans started to heat up in the second, scoring 13 points. After only leading 10-8 after the first period, Louisville built a 29-14 advantage at the break.

The Ducks got within 43-37 early in the fourth quarter, but seven straight points by Evans, including two deep 3-pointers, started a 13-0 run that put the game away.

Evans capped her night with a fast-break layup off a spectacular behind-the-back pass from Mykasa Robinson, who stole the ball with a minute left.

