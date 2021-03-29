Fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman honored on 4th anniversary of his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department gathered Monday morning at Cave Hill Cemetery to honor a fellow officer killed in the line of duty.
Four years ago, on March 29, 2017, Officer Nick Rodman was killed while responding to a call of shots fired. A pursuit for the suspect began, and during the chase, the suspect crashed into Rodman’s cruiser. After being rushed to the hospital, Rodman later succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect in Rodman’s murder plead guilty to the charges.
On the fourth anniversary of his death, Rodman was honored by members of LMPD with a graveside service for friends and family. A convoy lined up at the front gate to proceed to Rodman’s gravesite, where officers saluted Rodman and placed flowers and wreaths at his headstone.
LMPD posted on their social media Monday morning remembering Rodman.
“On this day, in 2017 we lost a great man, Officer Nick Rodman. A son, a brother, a husband, a father, and a servant to the community of Louisville. Let us never forget the sacrifice made by Nick on March 29, 2017,” the post reads.
Since his death, a non-profit organization was created by Rodman’s family to carry on his memory. The Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation raises funds to give back and support those in need in the city of Louisville.
