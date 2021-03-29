FORECAST: Dry and warm Tuesday with rain moving in at night

- TODAY: Sunny and mild
- TUESDAY: Warm and dry before rain moves in after sunset
- THURSDAY AND FRIDAY MORNING’S: Freezing conditions likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies stick around tonight, but it won’t be quite as cool as most areas get down into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
While there will be an increase in cloud cover during the day on Tuesday as highs soar back into the 70s, the rain will hold off until after dark.
Once we settle into the late night hours rain will begin moving into our counties from the west. There will be some rumbles of thunder with this but severe weather is very unlikely. Lows will settle into the 40s by Wednesday morning.
Some light, scattered showers will linger into the Wednesday morning commute, but in general we’ll be drier by the time the sun rises. Additional isolated showers are possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front arrives. It’ll be a cooler day in the 50s.
Much cooler air moves in behind the cold front with highs only in the 40s on Thursday. A hard freeze is likely come Friday morning when temperatures dip into the 20s, so be prepared to cover your plants or bring them inside. The good news is a warming trend begins this weekend into next week.
