FORECAST: Much quieter week of weather

- TODAY: Sunny and cool
- TUESDAY: Warm 70s before showers light up the radar toward evening
- THURSDAY AND FRIDAY MORNING’S: Freezing conditions likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite a chilly morning, Monday’s weather will be a pleasant start to the new week ahead with a decent amount of sunshine expected. Look for highs in the 50s and a few lower 60s.
Clear conditions stick around Monday night, but it won’t get as cold with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Clouds increase on Tuesday with most of the day remaining dry. Showers will start to move in near sunset or after. It will be a warm and breezy day with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Showers are likely Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.
