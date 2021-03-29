Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/29

Only one storm system to track this week and it looks to come through with just rain and not severe thunderstorms.
So that is the good news.
The no-so-good news is the cold blast of air behind this system. It will give us 2-3 days of highs in the 40s or lower 50s. Lows at night will get cold with the coldest being Friday morning when 20s are likely for all areas. Lots of frost as well.
The good news (part II) is that we warm up rapidly just in time for Easter!
