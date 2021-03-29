Gov. Beshear: ‘This is a race,’ vaccines urged as 41 COVID variant cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday on the commonwealth’s ongoing vaccination rollout and continued efforts against the spread of COVID-19.
Monday’s update began with an announcement that $4.3 million would go towards funding parks and outdoor spaces in Kentucky through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The funding will go to 41 projects across multiple counties to help improve parks and recreational outdoor areas.
Beshear also spoke about his visit to Louisville to the largest mass vaccination pop-up clinic at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Saturday. Around 2,500 individuals were able to get vaccinated during the 12-hour event.
“Our healthcare providers throughout the commonwealth, including UofL Health, have been great partners as we take vaccinations into the community, making sure every Kentuckian gets their opportunity at a shot of hope,” Beshear said.
Monday’s report confirmed 310 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 425,333.
There are now 41 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky that are either the UK variant (B.1.1.7) or the South Africa variant (B.1.351). Beshear said it was a race to make sure the variant cases don’t surge, urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
“We have to get enough people vaccinated before this thing mutates further, and before the B.1.1.7, that’s the UK variant, becomes the dominant strain in Kentucky because it spreads faster,” Beshear said. “This is a race, and therefore, we need people to go in and get the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Beshear also reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID, bringing the total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus to 6,042.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 2.89 percent.
In vaccination updates, Beshear announced that 1,310,912 Kentuckians have been vaccinated. The governor said this means about 40 percent of the population in the commonwealth aged 18 and up have received a vaccine.
“That is really exciting, the pace continues to be a great positive,” Beshear said.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 364
- Patients currently in ICU : 87
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 41
- Long-term Care Facilities: 3 new resident cases, 4 new staff cases, 1 new death
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
