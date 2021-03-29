Indiana man arrested for child solicitation of 13-year-old girl

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a Scott County man after illicitly communicating with a 13-year-old girl in Clark County.
Kyle Alan McIntosh, 20, from Scottsburg has been charged with child solicitation and providing obscene material to a minor, both felony charges.
Investigation by ISP began after receiving a complaint of an adult providing explicit nude images to a 13-year-old girl. ISP said the man also believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old.
Images were sent through the Snapchat messaging app, with multiple explicit images and conversations thought to be shared according to police.
The man was identified by officials as McIntosh, where they also discovered conversations where he spoke explicitly about desires to engage in sexual activity with the girl.
McIntosh was located on March 26 and taken into the Sellersburg State Police post for questioning. He was booked in Clark County Jail without incident, where he currently awaits his next trial date.
