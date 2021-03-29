Louisville woman to open storefront after turning ‘pandemic garden’ into small business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What started in Whitney Powers’ garden, one year ago, has blossomed into a business in the heart of Old Louisville.
“It was never in the cards for me to make an entire business out of this, this was just something for my family and friends,” Powers said.
Powers is set to open Garden Girl Foods at 501 West Oak Street on April 5. A grand opening ceremony will be held on April 28.
The shop will be equal parts restaurant, grocery store and commercial canning business; there is also an adjoining community garden.
“I tell people to think of us as Cracker Barrel mixed in with Whole Foods but then we also do classes. So I’m very unique, I’m still redefining myself every day,” Powers said.
Powers told WAVE 3 News her journey in entrepreneurship began as a passion project during the pandemic when she couldn’t find fresh produce.
“During COVID, just like everyone else, we were depressed and tired,” she said. “So we started gardening because that was my happy place. In that garden, we grew tons of vegetables and we didn’t have any way to preserve them.”
Upon the advice of grandmother, Powers said she started canning her leftover vegetables and began selling the preserves to friends who couldn’t find similar products elsewhere. Powers said she became a vendor at Logan Street Market a few months later.
“It was as simple as I have hundred extra jars, let me see if this works, let me see if this is a business,” she said. “We went from a few hundred (jars) to a few thousand, that’s when I knew it wasn’t a business, it wasn’t a hobby.”
Powers said she ultimately outgrew the market and decide to make Garden Girl Foods her long-term plan. In choosing Old Louisville as the location for her first storefront, Powers said she hoped to fill a need in the neighborhood for fresh food.
“My goal for this business is to save the world one job at a time,” she said. “It’s not just food in a jar, it’s hope. It’s bringing food to residents where they don’t have any fresh food … it gives people hope.”
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom with Greater Louisville Inc. told WAVE 3 News there’s been a trend of new business owners turning their hobbies into paying “side hustles” or full-time work amid the pandemic.
“The pandemic really created a lot of opportunities,” she said. “The pandemic also gave people a lot more free time to consider and cultivate their unique talents into businesses.”
Power said Garden Girl Foods will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Tuesday and Wednesday. Powers will open another storefront in Norton Commons on April 23 as well as a mobile store in the summer.
