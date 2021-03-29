More than 3,400 Jefferson County parents owe $89 million in back child support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell on Monday released his office’s list of those delinquent in their child support payments, as it does every year.
More than 3,400 Jefferson County parents are named on this year’s list, which includes cases where child support delinquency is at least $3,000.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in the last year,” O’Connell said in a statement. “The children of our community need support and care, now more than ever. That’s why my office continues to seek that parents meet their financial responsibility to the children of Jefferson County.”
Delinquent parents owe more than $89 million combined across the county. Click here to see the full list.
“This list includes many who have completely disregarded their obligations to their children,” O’Connell said. “My staff works every day to connect kids with the child support they need and deserve. We need the community’s help to find the individuals on this list as the information you share could be life changing to child in need.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.