Schnitzelburg small business burglarized months after opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Germantown Vintage Collective, a flea market styled, vintage boutique in Schnitzelburg, opened its doors as a new business in December. The owner, Jeff Walschon, didn’t think nearly four months later those doors would be broken into.
Early Friday morning, around 5:00, three men broke into the store, they used a rock to shatter the glass door.
“As it being like a pandemic, you know it’s a really risky time to start a business to begin with, and everybody’s been really pulling overtime to try to get it going, to try to keep the door open,” Walschon said. “To have it be kicked open like that and to have some of our livelihood taken from us like that, yeah it’s super disheartening.”
Moments after the alarm sounded off, the two thieves inside of the shop hurried out with the store’s safe. Walschon said the 3 also tried to break into the business next door.
After posting on Facebook about the incident, Walschon learned other businesses in the Germantown-Schnitzelburg area have also been targeted. One business, Germantown Smoke & Craft had a similar group try to break into the business.
In surveillance video, three men hooded men worked in formation outside of Germantown Smoke & Craft. One man hit the stores glass door several times, barely cracking the glass. After the failed attempt, he ran off with two others behind him.
It’s unclear if the trio of burglars are the same.
Walschon added, he’s thankful for the community’s support and hopes to hear from LMPD this week, in the meantime he’s asking anyone with any information to email him at Germantownvintagecollective@gmail.com.
