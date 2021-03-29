Vietnam veterans receive overdue ‘thank you’ in Elizabethtown ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who served in the United States military in Vietnam were honored by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Elizabethtown on Monday.
Command Sergeant Major Greg Bethards is the president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 454. He said events like the one held Monday are meant to give Vietnam veterans the thanks they didn’t receive when they came home in the 1970s.
The Vietnam War began in 1955 and ended in 1975, though the United States pulled out its troops around 1973. It has been reported that as much as two-thirds of the American population did not agree with the decision to send U.S. troops to Vietnam at the time of the war.
Vietnam Veterans of America works to make sure future generations of veterans get the help they need and receive recognition for their time overseas.
“It’s about them, but it’s about all of our troops. We’re very concerned with that because we didn’t have that. We want to make sure they do, and that includes the Vietnam vets,” Bethards said.
Bethards explained part of that help is getting veterans services they need through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans looking for information about the VA can visit the Louisville Vet Center website.
