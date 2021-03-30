Arizona women pull away late to end Hoosiers’ season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Arizona Wildcats got a huge effort from guard Aari McDonald who tallied 33 points as they knocked off Indiana, 66-53 in an Elite Eight showdown in San Antonio. Arizona will meet Connecticut on Friday night in the NCAA Final Four. The Huskies advanced by edging Baylor 69-67.
The Wildcats pulled away late in the fourth quarter but the game was certainly up for grabs prior to that Arizona burst. IU’s Grace Berger hit a jumper with 7:20 to play to tie it up at 48-48. Less than two minutes later, Arizona’s McDonald drilled a three pointer to create some separation as her team moved on top 54-48.
The Wildcats then outscored Indiana 12-5 the rest of the way to seal their Final Four berth.
The Hoosiers had a struggle from the field shooting just 36%, and that included going oh-for-nine from the arc. IU’s Mackenzie Holmes led her squad with 20 points, while teammate Grace Berger chipped in with 15.
Indiana finished up the season with a mark of 21-6. Arizona improved to 20-6.
