Bill limiting no-knock warrants passes House, goes to Gov. Beshear’s desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky House passed through a police reform bill dealing with no-knock warrants on the final day of regular session in the General Assembly.
Senate Bill 4, in its original version, would set up new rules and procedures when it comes to performing search warrants without notice, including the requirement of judges to review applications impartially and to require SWAT or special response teams to perform no-knock warrants.
The legislation was created in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s death, who was shot and killed by LMPD officers executing a no-knock drug warrant in her apartment. On that night, officers claimed to have knocked and announced, but several witnesses stated they did not.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a “warning” shot into the hallway as officers forced into the apartment. The bullet hit LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly in the femoral artery, which led to officers returning fire. Taylor was hit five times and later died.
SB4, sponsored by Senator Robert Stivers (R)-Manchester, was one of two bills brought into General Assembly to reform police activity following the incident. The other, House Bill 21, sponsored by Representative Attica Scott (D)-Louisville, would require all officers to give notice upon entering a residence and wearing bodycams when performing a search warrant.
Since the bill’s introduction into the Senate, several amendments were filed that would loosen restrictions for smaller cities, require law enforcement officers to be clearly identifiable as officers, and requiring an EMT to be nearby while serving the warrant.
The amendments bring the bill closer to many city and state’s implementation of Breonna’s Law, calling for a full ban of no-knock warrants across the state.
While several lawmakers argued that the bill was not strong enough, it passed the House 92-5 on Tuesday.
The bill will now be forwarded to Governor Beshear’s desk to be signed into law.
