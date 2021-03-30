Cards Show Their Stuff to NFL Scouts at Pro Day

Pro Day at UofL attracted scouts from every team in the NFL. A chance for 18 former Cards to show what they can do right before the scout’s eyes. “I’m a dog day in and day out. You ain’t got to worry about me showing up. When it’s time to show up, you know Javian Hawkins is going to bring it 110%,” said running back, Javian Hawkins. “I feel like I did pretty good. Put on a show for the scouts, and the different teams. I think I just had a blast,” wide receiver, Tutu Atwell said.