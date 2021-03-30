Cards Show Their Stuff to NFL Scouts at Pro Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re eligible for next month’s NFL Draft, those drills you’ve done just about every day of your football career become even more important. “Scott Satterfield: For a lot of those guys, it’s going to be their last opportunity. A chance to kinda show their stuff,” said University of Louisville head coach, Scott Satterfield.
Pro Day at UofL attracted scouts from every team in the NFL. A chance for 18 former Cards to show what they can do right before the scout’s eyes. “I’m a dog day in and day out. You ain’t got to worry about me showing up. When it’s time to show up, you know Javian Hawkins is going to bring it 110%,” said running back, Javian Hawkins. “I feel like I did pretty good. Put on a show for the scouts, and the different teams. I think I just had a blast,” wide receiver, Tutu Atwell said.
Of course, the ultimate goals for all of these players here is to get paid. Have a great showing here at Pro Day, and it could lead to a lucrative contract in the future. “Out of that bunch I think several of those guys will get drafted, and then more guys will have an opportunity to be on a team. So, I thought it was a good day overall,” said Satterfield.
In the NFL speed is a valuable commodity and Tutu Atwell has plenty of it. He ran the 40 yard dash in 4.32 seconds. “I expected myself to compete to the fullest and give it my all, and that’s what I did,” commented Atwell.
So, it’s the waiting game between now and the draft which runs from April 29th - May 1st with the knowledge that a team could call you at any point. “Honestly, you know it’s one of those situations where you’ve got to stay ready, so you don’t got to get ready,” said Hawkins.
