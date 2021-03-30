Deputy killed in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 45.
Deputy James Driver, 38, was struck in his Dodge Charger cruiser while responding to a call around 4 p.m.
Driver was driving southbound on SR 45 as Christopher Derr, 22, of Monticello, was driving northbound on the same road, a preliminary investigation conducted by Indiana State Police revealed. Derr lost control of his 2006 GMC truck, which was pulling a trailer, while trying to stop and crossed over into the southbound lane, hitting Driver.
Driver’s cruiser reportedly rolled off the road and he was ejected from the car.
Once officers arrived at the crash site, Driver was reportedly unconscious and unresponsive. He was brought to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he later died.
Derr and his passengers were not hurt in the crash.
Driver was from Spencer, Indiana.
