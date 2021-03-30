First a player, now the coach, Woodson comes full circle in Bloomington

Woodson, an Indianapolis native, starred as an IU player from 1976 through 1980. When his playing days in the NBA were over after 11 seasons, he went into coaching in the league. He does own experience as a head coach, having had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and with the New York Knicks. Woodson left behind an assistant role with the Knicks to become the Hoosiers’ 30th head basketball coach. Besides being with New York and Atlanta, he was a part of several other NBA coaching staffs. He does have a reputation for developing top pro players.