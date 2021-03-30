FORECAST: Rain tonight, cooler Wednesday

- WEDNESDAY: Showers Possible - Cooler
- FREEZE WARNING: Thursday & Friday Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves into the region this evening from the west. A few thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially across Kentucky. Temperatures fall into the 40s by tomorrow morning.
Overnight, rain lingers into early Wednesday morning, but by sunrise, the heaviest rain moves off to the east. Additional scattered showers are possible through tomorrow afternoon ahead of a second cold front. Expect highs in the 40s and low 50s.
Clouds decrease behind the cold front as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. Frost is possible depending on how much the clouds clear. It’ll be a cool start to April with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 40s.
