FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms return tonight; colder to end the week

- TODAY: Warm and dry before rain moves in after sunset
- THURSDAY AND FRIDAY MORNING’S: Freezing conditions likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase through the afternoon as southerly/southwesterly winds gust between 20 and 30 MPH. Today’s sunshine will work with the wind to push highs into the low to mid-70s this afternoon.
Rain moves into the region this evening from the west; a few thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially across Kentucky. Temperatures fall into the 40s by tomorrow morning. Overnight rain lingers into early Wednesday morning but by sunrise, the heaviest rain moves off to the east.
Additional scattered showers are possible through tomorrow afternoon ahead of a second cold front. Expect highs in the 40s and low 50s. Clouds decrease behind the cold front as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. Frost is possible depending on how much the clouds clear.
The end of the week will be drier with below-average highs. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely Thursday and Friday mornings.
