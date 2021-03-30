FORECAST: Sunny to start the day; Rain returns tonight

- TUESDAY: Warm and dry before rain moves in after sunset
- THURSDAY AND FRIDAY MORNING’S: Freezing conditions likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, clouds gradually increase during the afternoon. Southerly winds gusting between 20 and 30 MPH along with today’s sunshine will push highs into the low 70s this afternoon.
Rain pushes into the region this evening from the west; a few thunderstorms are possible overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s by tomorrow morning. Overnight rain lingers through the Wednesday morning commute but by sunrise, most of the rain will push off to the east.
Additional scattered showers are possible through tomorrow afternoon as a cold front arrives. Expect highs in the low 50s. Clouds decrease behind the cold front as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. Frost is possible depending on how much the clouds clear.
The end of the week will be drier with below-average highs. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely Thursday and Friday mornings.
