Gov. Beshear: Around 40 percent of Kentucky adults vaccinated, 751 new COVID cases Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Governor Beshear reminded Kentuckians that thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments are set to open over the next few weeks as about 40 percent of adults in the commonwealth have been vaccinated.
“We are on a positive trajectory, we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline,” Beshear said in a release. “But we need to keep working hard and not give up. We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available to them.”
Kentucky residents 40 and older are now eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments. Governor Beshear said that plans are in the works to open up vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older by April 12.
As of Tuesday, 1,331,892 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
Beshear confirmed 751 additional cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s report, brining the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 426,073.
The new report also confirmed 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky, plus 10 deaths confirmed through the state audit. Total number of deaths due to the virus is now 6,065.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.9 percent.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 378
- Patients currently in ICU : 91
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 37
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
