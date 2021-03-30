Indiana expands vaccine eligibility to 30 and up

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Hoosiers 30 and older can now schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Indiana expanded its vaccine eligibility requirements Monday to include those 30 and up, which made the shot available to an additional 84,000 Hoosiers, according to health officials.
It was welcome news for Glenda Caperton, who told WAVE 3 News she has been staying home for more than a year to keep her family safe; a person she lives with is at a greater risk for the virus.
“I follow the Clark County Health Department (on social media) so I would be in the know as soon as (the vaccine) was eligible for me,” Caperton said.
“I turned 30 last year so it was just a matter of waiting my turn,” she continued. “I yelled to my husband, ‘I’m getting the vaccine!’ He asked, ‘Can I get it?’ I said, ‘No, you’re 29. You can’t get it yet, but I’m going to go ahead and register.’ I was beyond excited.”
Indiana has rolled out the vaccine by age groups since January after it vaccinated healthcare workers and first responders.
On Wednesday, Indiana will expand eligibility again to all residents 16 and older. Gov. Eric Holcomb told reporters during a COVID-19 briefing the state will have enough doses to vaccinate everyone in Indiana by May.
“We’re trying to, now that we have supply and continue to be told we’ll get more, thankful to our federal partners, we can plan out and make it more convenient for people to get vaccinated,” Holcomb said.
Caperton told WAVE 3 News she will feel relieved when she is fully vaccinated and hopes as many people who can get the vaccine choose to do so.
“It’s very freeing to know soon that once I get that second dose, two weeks after that, I’ll be able to go to the grocery store without fear that I’m going to catch COVID,” she said. “It’s a very freeing feeling.”
