LIHEAP extends crisis enrollment period for families behind on bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many more Kentucky residents will be able to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
LIHEAP helps families cover the costs of their energy bills. For the crisis component of the program, the enrollment period will be extended until April 15, or until designated funds are spent on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To be eligible for assistance, a household must fall at or below 150% of the federal poverty line and be in danger of losing utilities.
Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies administer LIHEAP funds come from block grant money provided to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Those interested in applying can call 1+(800) 456-3452 or go online to make an appointment at one of six locations across Louisville.
