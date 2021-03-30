‘Like Call of Duty:’ Witnesses describe Newport shootout that injured police officer

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Eyewitness accounts of the incident in Newport Monday that left a police officer shot paint a frenetic picture of events that could have been much worse without the work of other officers.
The shooting occurred during a traffic stop at Isabella and Chestnut streets around 6:30 p.m. The suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, and both sustained gunshot wounds.
The sight of a large police presence suddenly descending on their neighborhood was a shock to many in the area. Witnesses who live on Chestnut say when the first shots were fired, several children were outside nearby and had to rush to take cover.
“Pretty much like Call of Duty,” said Andrew Fuller, referencing the popular combat video game. “First you heard one, then it was like, pop, pop, pop. At first, we were like, ‘Oh, firecrackers.’ Then we were like, ‘Oh, this is serious.’”
Fuller says he saw the police presence when he walked down the street.
“We saw the cops pulling up, and they had their guns, rifles and everything,” he said.
Other witnesses say the whole incident was frightening to watch, from the initial shootout to the suspect being carried away in the aftermath.
David Brown says he was there with his brother.
“I seen cops with guns drawn standing over the hood, and dogs out, and when [my brother came running] we heard at least 10 gun shots,” Brown remembered. “We went over there to get a better view, and they were wheeling him out on a stretcher.”
Brown adds the entire event happened extremely fast. The suspect in a red truck turned onto Chestnut, and then quickly police swarmed the area.
He says the suspect wasn’t able to get through police blockade.
He also says he’s relieved more people weren’t hurt, with a large crowd having gathered around the area and all the gunfire that took place.
“Everyone started crowding around, and it got really dangerous, and cops started pushing people... not pushing, but keeping everyone safe.”
Covington police confirm the officer was shot once in the arm and is expected to live.
The suspect was shot in the leg and ankle, a source tells FOX19 NOW. The suspect’s prognosis is not known at this time.
