Louisville teen flown to hospital after falling from cliff while hiking in Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old has been sent to the hospital after an accident on an Illinois hiking trail Monday morning.
Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Murphysboro, Illinois were sent to the Little Grand Canyon Hiking Trail after reports of a person who had fallen.
Investigation revealed that a father and son from Louisville, Kentucky were hiking on the trail when the 14-year-old slipped and fell towards a waterfall on the trail.
The teenager slid off the cliff, falling around 20 feet according to officials.
Several agencies worked to assist in the rescue, and the teenager was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.