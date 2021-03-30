McConnell pushes Republicans to get vaccinated during Bullitt County vaccine warehouse visit

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A vaccine distribution center in Bullitt County is playing a major role in saving lives across the country.
Senator Mitch McConnell was back in The Bluegrass State Tuesday to visit the McKesson warehouse.
“We had a chance to go through the McKesson operation, which is extraordinarily impressive,” McConnell said.
Back in December, WAVE 3 News was the first to report about the McKesson Corporation playing a huge role in distributing COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.
Inside the warehouse, vaccines are stored at ultracold temperatures, prepped, and then sent across the United States.
“It’s an honor of great pride for all of us that the commonwealth is right in the middle of this distribution process [and] saving lives,” McConnell said.
The Senate Minority Leader said due to the expedient work of home companies like McKesson and UPS there could soon be an overage in vaccine.
“I’m told we may end up ultimately with more supply than we need, but the key to that is to convince everyone to take the vaccine,” McConnell said.
NBC News reports 25% of Republicans are refusing to take the vaccine, and McConnell said it is something he can’t back.
“I’m a Republican man. As soon as I was eligible to take the vaccine, I did. I would encourage everyone to do that regardless of age, so that we can get to herd immunity,” he said.
McConnell also echoed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director’s sentiment on the dire need for people to continue to wear masks and practice other COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’re not entirely to the mask free stage yet. I’m still wearing mine and I’m still encouraging everyone to wear theirs,” McConnell said.
In addition, McConnell also went after the recent passage of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill. McConnell said it was not bipartisan, and he won’t be supporting another large stimulus bill if one should be presented.
