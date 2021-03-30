New vaccination site at West Louisville elementary school opening Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new COVID-19 vaccination site serving the community of West Louisville will open to the public Thursday.
Through a partnership with Humana, Norton Healthcare, JCPS and Metro Louisville, the Whitney M. Young Elementary School on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will open up as a site for residents of West Louisville to receive their COVID-19 vaccine starting April 1.
Residents can sign up for appointments beginning Wednesday, March 31 by going to Norton Healthcare’s website or by calling 1 (888) 777-7219.
The vaccination site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Transportation assistance can also be provided to and from the location through TARC3. For trip reservations call (502) 560-0333.
More information on the Whitney M. Young vaccination site and other regional vaccine locations in Louisville, visit Louisville’s COVID-19 resource center website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.