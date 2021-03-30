‘School choice’ bill passes Kentucky legislature, overrides veto

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After multiple hours in the chambers discussing several vetoes by Governor Andy Beshear, a controversial “school choice” bill was passed into law Monday night.
House Bill 563 will create a tax credit system for low-income families that would allow them to choose where their children went to school, including private schools. The system would create about $25 million worth of tax credits.
When put up to a vote Monday evening, the House voted 51-42 in favor of the bill. The Senate voted 23-14 in favor, overriding the veto Beshear announced Wednesday.
Opponents of the bill said that the money would be diverted from public schools, while those in favor said it would offer more choice to parents with lower incomes.
Beshear said that he could consider challenging the bill in court if it did pass into law, calling the bill “unconstitutional.”
This story may be updated.
