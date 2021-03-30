St. Matthews Police investigating carjacking at Planet Fitness

According to the police report, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on March 29 in the parking lot of the gym. The report states the victim parked her car - a black, four-door Kia Optima - in the back of the parking lot, when a thin, white man wearing black overalls and a gray hooded sweatshirt approached her car. The report states the man opened the driver’s side door, pressed a handgun to her side and pulled her from the vehicle.