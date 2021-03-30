UK hoops picks up promising transfer guard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats have added what could prove to be key player on next year’s roster. Kellan Grady, a 6-foot-5 guard from Davidson, will join John Calipari’s team next season.
Grady, a grad transfer, scored over 2,000 points in four seasons at Davidson. He averaged at least 17.1 points per game in all four years.
“Kellan has established himself as one of the best players in the country,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “His size, his skills, his scoring ability and his playmaking ability speak volumes to the player that he is. Kellan played in a great program under a terrific coach, Bob McKillop.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.