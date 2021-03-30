Universities could require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in the United States, a university announced it will require all students who are enrolled in campuses classes in the fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Rutgers University in New Jersey made this announcement Thursday. It continued to state that faculty and staff members are “strongly encouraged” to also get vaccinated when it’s available to them.
WAVE 3 News reached out to local colleges and universities to ask if they will also require students or staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they full return to campus.
As of Tuesday, the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, and Ivy Tech Community College will not require the vaccine. Each institution said the vaccine is strong encouraged and will continue to enforce CDC guidelines.
Indiana University and Bellarmine University are still reviewing guidance and have not made a decision yet.
UK in Lexington has one of the largest vaccination sites in the state. Although they don’t require it, Spokesperson Jay Blanton says they do keep record of it, and found thousands of students and staff have already gotten their shots.
“From the very beginning, we’ve seen a commitment on this campus, understand that some people won’t be vaccinated, can’t be vaccinated, don’t want to be vaccinated, that’s going to happen,” Blanton said. “But we’ve seen a high desire among people in our campus to be vaccinated to the extent that we’ve been able to vaccinate students thus far and we’re getting deeper and deeper into that. We’ve also seen a real commitment from our student population who want to be vaccinated. So I think that’s why we’ve made the decision at this point that would not be a requirement.”
Blanton said the intent is to bring UK students back to the classroom this fall. Based on compliance and CDC guidelines, they’re still reviewing all of these measures. He says they hope to have a final plan announced by June.
