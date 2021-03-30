Universities could require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff

“From the very beginning, we’ve seen a commitment on this campus, understand that some people won’t be vaccinated, can’t be vaccinated, don’t want to be vaccinated, that’s going to happen,” Blanton said. “But we’ve seen a high desire among people in our campus to be vaccinated to the extent that we’ve been able to vaccinate students thus far and we’re getting deeper and deeper into that. We’ve also seen a real commitment from our student population who want to be vaccinated. So I think that’s why we’ve made the decision at this point that would not be a requirement.”