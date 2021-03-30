When will it be safe to go on a family vacation?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting March 31, Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID vaccine. Anyone younger than 18 in Indiana must select a Pfizer vaccination site. All Kentuckians age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 12.
There is no vaccine approved yet for children under age 16.
Many people are suffering from pandemic fatigue and are itching to travel, but if adults in the family are vaccinated and the kids are not, will it be safe?
“Travel carries risk,” Dr. Kristina Bryant a pediatric infectious disease specialist from Norton Children’s/UofL Health said.
The CDC is recommending against non-essential travel, even if you are fully vaccinated.
“It’s not a good idea to take your mask off in public transportation like a plane or train,” Bryant said.
Airports across the country are busy. For 19 days in a row, the TSA has screened more than a million passengers a day nationwide. So many folks are itching to get out of town, including Rebecca Mediratta.
“All travel plans were postponed or canceled before,” Mediratta said.
Mediratta and her family are flying to Kenya at the end of June.
“To see family that we haven’t seen in a long time,” Mediratta said. “It is two flights about nine hours each.”
She and her husband are fully vaccinated, her daughters aren’t yet. She said she’s a little nervous about traveling but, feels safer now than she did a year ago.
“As time has progressed, we understand better wash your hands,” Mediratta said. “If you are at the airport keeping distance and wearing masks.”
The CDC reports that 92 million Americans have received one dose of the vaccine, but only 15% of our population is fully vaccinated. The concern is, all this travel could increase the spread.
Children are generally more likely to have mild cases of COVID-19 than adults. However, they are still capable of transmitting, and while rare, there have been severe and fatal cases in children. Also think twice about traveling if your child has underlying health issues.
Bryant said there is no way to travel that is 100 percent safe but, says if you have to pick you are better off driving. He said if you travel to a state that doesn’t have a mask mandate, continue to wear your mask and choose activities that allow you to physically distance.
