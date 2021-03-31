Authorities ask anyone knowing whereabouts of missing man to contact Vinton police

Authorities ask anyone knowing whereabouts of missing man to contact Vinton police
Vinton man Douglas Paul Crawford, 66, has not been seen since March 20, authorities said. (Source: Vinton Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning | March 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 8:05 PM

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of a Vinton man not seen since March 20 to contact the Vinton Police Department.

Vinton police began investigating a missing person case involving Douglas Paul Crawford, 66, on March 21, Capt. Scott Spell said.

Crawford is unable to speak due to a past medical procedure, which left a deep, round, scar on his neck, Spell said. Crawford communicates using a notepad and pen and usually wears a covering over his scar.

Spell asked anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561 or email Det. David Lyons at dlyons@cityofvinton.com

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.