COVID vaccine supply continues to meet demand in Louisville area

“People talk about the end of May being that magical moment, and I truly think it’s truly attainable, for sure, that we can reach that,” he said. “The trick is going to be can we still maintain that excitement to be vaccinated? Are you selecting out that population of people who never really planned on being vaccinated? And with that I would say please, everyone get vaccinated who is eligible. Please. That’s how we’re going to really put this behind us and have some type of normalcy for our summer months.”