COVID vaccine supply continues to meet demand in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials in the Louisville area say supply is still keeping up with the demand.
At Save Rite Family of Pharmacies in Radcliff, Pharmacist Bruce Wilson keeps hearing a similar thing from customers coming in for a COVID-19 vaccine: they want the Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) on-shot COVID vaccine. Other local pharmacies told WAVE 3 News they are hearing the same thing.
Wilson said he’s been getting both the Jansen shot and the Pfizer shot, depending on what is available.
“The first couple days we had a good response,” Wilson said. “We filled up our slots. The third day, if I’m not mistaken, we had a drop off, and we had vaccine leftover, and I think we had a little bit of waste that day, which is the only time I’ve had that. So, what I did was I sent out an electronic call through a service we use, and after then it just exploded. We’ve done a couple hundred since then, so it’s been good.”
Wilson said in the past six weeks, Save Rite Pharmacy employees have vaccinated between 250 or 300 people.
“They want us to use [the vaccine doses] within the week. The expiration dates are very short on these, especially the ones that come in frozen,” Wilson said. “This week, the response has been fantastic.”
Norton Medical Group Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn told WAVE 3 News demand for the vaccine has not waivered in the Louisville area.
“There are great numbers of people getting vaccinated and that we should all feel good about,” Flynn said. “We also need to understand that as that number of supply has gone up so have the locations to get vaccinated, so there’s such a huge number of slots open that people can readily get vaccinated and I think that’s exactly what we wanted. That is the exact look that you see when you see the supply reach where the demand is and that’s what we’re seeing now.”
All Kentuckians 40 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, along with essential employees and those who are considered high risk.
Senator Mitch McConnell was in Bullitt County Tuesday visiting a vaccine distribution center. He said it looks like COVID-19 vaccine supply is going to outweigh demand.
”I’m told we may end up ultimately with more supply than we need, but the key to that is to convince everyone to take the vaccine,” McConnell said.
Flynn said he believes we could reach herd immunity soon, but it all depends on how many people are truly interested in being vaccinated.
“People talk about the end of May being that magical moment, and I truly think it’s truly attainable, for sure, that we can reach that,” he said. “The trick is going to be can we still maintain that excitement to be vaccinated? Are you selecting out that population of people who never really planned on being vaccinated? And with that I would say please, everyone get vaccinated who is eligible. Please. That’s how we’re going to really put this behind us and have some type of normalcy for our summer months.”
Flynn said Norton Healthcare is looking at how to make it easier for those who have not had access to the vaccine. He said the excitement and enthusiasm around the shot has not waned.
Norton Healthcare officials want to remind remind people that the vaccine comes at no cost to the patient.
