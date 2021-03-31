FORECAST: Cloudy, colder today; sub-freezing temperatures overnight

- FREEZE WARNING: Thursday Morning
- FREEZE WATCH: Friday Morning
- EASTER WEEKEND: Dry & Warmer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies and drizzle will linger through the morning hours. Despite some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon, temperatures only rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s later today.
While skies will be clear initially, clouds increase tonight as temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s. Clouds would help to reduce our frost potential. A few flurries can’t be ruled out in areas further to the north and east.
Tomorrow will be cool with highs only in the low to mid-40s. After a sunny start, we’ll see clouds return for the second half of the day.
A hard freeze looks likely by Friday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s across the region. Widespread frost is expected.
Our Easter weekend looks much more pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s and sunny skies.
