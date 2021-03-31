FORECAST: Colder temperatures; freeze warnings Thursday & Friday

- FREEZE WARNING: Thursday & Friday morning
- EASTER WEEKEND: Dry & warmer
- NEXT WEEK: Continued warmth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While skies will be clear initially, clouds increase early tomorrow morning as temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s. More clouds and a strong enough breeze overnight would help to reduce our frost potential.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout our Thursday; cloudier skies are expected around midday. April begins with much cooler temperatures; look for highs tomorrow in the low 40s.
A hard freeze is likely by Friday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s across the region. Widespread frost is expected.
Our Easter weekend looks much more pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s and sunny skies.
