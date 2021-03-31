FORECAST: Freeze warning Thursday & Friday morning

- FREEZE WARNING: Thursday & Friday morning
- EASTER WEEKEND: Dry & warmer
- NEXT WEEK: Continued warmth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds to our east will be possible, but many will stay under a clear sky. Winds will help alleviate frost formation, but valleys will still be subject to frost. Temperatures will dip below freezing for most, if not all, overnight.
Not April Fools’ here... it’s going to be cold! Temperatures will top out in the lower 40s Thursday with partly sunny skies. At times, the clouds will win out making it feel even cooler.
A hard freeze is likely by Friday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s across the region. Widespread frost is expected.
Our Easter weekend looks much more pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s and sunny skies.
