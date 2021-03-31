FORECAST: Scattered showers Wednesday; much cooler Thursday

- WEDNESDAY: Showers possible; cooler
- FREEZE WARNING: Thursday & Friday morning
- EASTER WEEKEND: Dry & warmer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers continue overnight with the heaviest rain falling just around midnight. As the front passes, northerly winds will usher in cooler temperatures with lows in the 40s.
While there will be a lull in the rainfall for the Wednesday morning commute through the lunchtime hour, additional scattered showers are possible in the afternoon as a secondary cold front arrives. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the 40s and 50s.
Clouds will fade away Wednesday night behind the front, leaving us with a cold night.
Lows by Thursday morning will be near freezing, with a hard freeze possible in more rural areas. Frost is also possible depending on wind speeds. Thursday marks a cool start to April as highs only reach into the mid 40s during the afternoon with a few clouds.
Highs on Thursday will stay in the 40s with the coldest air building in late Thursday night and Friday morning. At that point, lows will be in the 20s with a hard freeze expected across the entire viewing area.
The warming begins through the Easter weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.
