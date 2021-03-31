Indiana allowing those 16 and older to register for vaccine; thousands sign up online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It wasn’t long ago when only the most vulnerable Hoosiers could get a coronavirus vaccine.
As of Wednesday, people in Indiana who are 16 and older can now sign up to get their shot.
“Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for,” Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, said. “The day that any Hoosier, 16 and older, can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. As of this morning, approximately 5.4 million Hoosiers can now sign up for a vaccine.”
For those under 18, there will be some differences in how that’s done, and minors will have to get the Pfizer vaccine specifically. It’s the only vaccine to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA for that age group so far.
Parents must also give consent to register 16 and 17-year-olds. Teens will have to bring proof of their age and be joined at their appointment by their parent or have them provide written authorization.
Box said thousands rushed to register as eligibility opened up to them.
“Just today, we saw 21,000 appointments scheduled in the first 30 minutes of expanded eligibility,” she said.
Hoosiers can learn more about the vaccine and find out how to register their eligible children here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.