Jefferson Mall announces new hours starting Thursday
By WAVE3.com Staff | March 31, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 7:27 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Thursday, Jefferson Mall will be expanding its hours of operation.

The mall’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The mall is located at 4801 Outer Loop in south Louisville.

Mall representatives said its Youth Escort Policy will be in place on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until close. It requires anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

