Jefferson Mall announces new hours starting Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Thursday, Jefferson Mall will be expanding its hours of operation.
The mall’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The mall is located at 4801 Outer Loop in south Louisville.
Mall representatives said its Youth Escort Policy will be in place on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until close. It requires anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
