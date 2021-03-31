Jeremiah Jordan: Amber Alert canceled after 10-year-old Indiana boy found safe

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police canceled the Amber Alert that was issued for a 10-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen near Indianapolis on Wednesday morning.
NBC affiliate station WTHR in Indianapolis cited a police report that a woman went inside an Exxon gas station at 9002 Pendleton Pike, in Lawrence, Ind., around 7:30 a.m. and left her 2005 Honda Pilot running and unlocked with her 10-year-old son, Jeremiah Jordan, inside.
Police had said a thin, white woman wearing a black coat and a hood, black pants, and light-colored tennis shoes got in the vehicle and drove away, WTHR reported.
But WTHR later reported that the boy was found safe. The details about his discovery were not immediately available, nor was any information about the woman who allegedly drove off in the car.
Lawrence is about 10 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
