Jeremiah Jordan: Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Indiana boy

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen near Indianapolis on Wednesday morning, according to a report.
NBC affiliate station WTHR in Indianapolis cited a police report that a woman went inside an Exxon gas station at 9002 Pendleton Pike, in Lawrence, Ind., around 7:30 a.m. and left her 2005 Honda Pilot running and unlocked with her 10-year-old son, Jeremiah Jordan, inside.
Police said a thin, white woman wearing a black coat and a hood, black pants, and light-colored tennis shoes got in the vehicle and drove away, WTHR reported.
Jeremiah is described as 5′1″ tall and weighing 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a white shirt with a green No. 8 on the front. The boy has been previously diagnosed with a cognitive disability and is believed to be in danger, according to WTHR.
Police said the Honda Pilot is dark green and has factory tint on the rear passenger windows. It’s also missing the passenger side rear hubcap and has a temporary license plate of L803234, WTHR reported.
Anyone with information on Jeremiah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or the police tip line at 317-262-8477.
Lawrence is about 10 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
This story will be updated.
