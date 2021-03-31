Man dead after being shot several times in Park Hill; second victim injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are working to find out who’s responsible for a double shooting Wednesday afternoon in Louisville that ended in a man’s death and a second victim being treated at a local hospital.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened in Park Hill; both victims were found within blocks of each other after officers were dispatched to Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue, while the other victim, who was found in the 1700 block of the same street, was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be injuries that are not serious.
Mitchell did not reveal the identities of the victims or possible suspect information.
The Louisville Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
