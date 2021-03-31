Nurses understaffed by the hundreds at UofL Health, traveling options to blame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Frontline workers truly became the first responders when the pandemic hit. Many healthcare workers were spread thin. However, at UofL Health, a new trend is to blame, taking nurses away from hospital bedsides and spreading core nursing staff thin.
Traveling nurse job opportunities are the catalysts behind the exodus for many reasons.
The job is still the same, whether a nurse is on the core staff or a traveling nurse.
”Business as usual, you come in everyday, wear your scrubs, meet and greet with patients,” Sean Nolan, Operations Nurse Manager at UofL Health said. “You work hard to meet their needs.”
Nolan started out as a nurse 10 years ago after losing his job during the recession. He looked around for a career path that would be fulfilling, and ultimately found a place at UofL Health.
”What better profession to help people than nursing?” explained Nolan. “I was drawn to it and started researching it and the rest is history.“
Newly certified nurses will research the position and find a nursing job leading to the rest of the world. People often chose the option to be a traveling nurse because it includes competitive pay, room and board, and travel assignments ranging from six to 12 weeks.
As Tiffany Nugent, Vice President of Human Resources explains, those options are enticing and the biggest reasons behind the exodus of nurses.
”The pandemic hit and nurses went to travel in mass. When they went to travel in mass, they left our organization,” Nugent said.
The City of Louisville continues pushing forward to get through a pandemic, staying afloat during a record setting year of crime and while facing civil unrest. Patients are still getting the care to meet their needs, whether the nurse travels or is on the core staff.
The unique asset healthcare systems, specifically UofL Health, are sought after. People in the community who understand the patients walking through the hospital doors and who can truly take care of the people in their community.
”For the nurses who are here and dedicated, they know our facilities they have the camaraderie, built those bonds. It’s ultimately when you have that cohesive culture, it always equates to great patient care,” Nugent said.
UofL Health says the way to solve this will rely on their reputation and world-renowned health care and programs, which Nugent said doesn’t compare to most.
