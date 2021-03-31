100 percent of sales at Jersey Mike’s helping grant children’s dreams in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is on the receiving end of Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.
Six area Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants are giving 100 percent of their sales to the Dream Factory of Louisville on Wednesday March, 31.
It’s part of National Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s.
The Dream Factory grants dreams to critically and chronically ill children ages 3-18 across the country, and it’s headquartered in Louisville. Through the past year, some of those dreams had to be delayed.
”We’re coming off a very challenging time,” Dream Factory Director of Program Services Tommie Kendall said. “We had more than 100 dreams postponed. Most of our chapters have a pretty significant waiting list.”
The Dream Factory said after a rough year, this is a great opportunity to take a step forward and continue helping children, not only in the United States, but in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
”This is a new opportunity for us for all sales to come to the Dream Factory,” said Kendall, “so we’re excited about that. One hundred percent of the sales will come to local children in this area to help grant these dreams.”
The day of giving lasts Wednesday only, but you can always make a donation to the Dream Factory.
The six Jersey Mike’s locations that the Dream Factory has partnered with are: in Kentucky off of Hurstbourne Parkway, Fischer Park Drive and Shelbyville Road, and in Indiana in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersontown.
