Stanford sizzles in second half and ends Cards’ season in Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville led Stanford by a dozen points at halftime, but the Cardinal came alive after intermission. Stanford outscored the Cards by17 points in the fourth to advance to the women’s Final Four with a 78-63 victory over U of L.
Louisville got off to a quick start. Dana Evans fired in 10 first quarter points as the Cards led 21-13 after the opening ten minutes. U of L ‘s defense in the half was exception and when Ahlana Smith came with a steal and scored on a runout, the Cards took a 38-26 lead into the lockerroom.
Then Stanford, the tourney’s overall number one seed, caught fire. They hit the Cards will a sizzling 17-2 run. When the Cardinal’s Kiana Williams knocked down a floater in the lane, Stanford grabbed the lead at 46-45.
Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith connected on a jumper late in the third and the Cards regained the lead 50-48 heading to the fourth quarter.
Next, Stanford came with another blitz, as reserve Ashten Preschtel knocked down some key jumpers to help the Cardinal pull away from the Cards. Prechtel, who hit all six of her shots, finished with 16 points.
Lexie Hull led the winners with 21. Louisville was led by Evans’ 24 points in her final game. She was the only U of L player in double figures.
" Prechtel by far changed the entire game,” said Louisville head coach Jeff Walz. “She was three for three from the arc off the bench and give her credit, scored 16 points in her 15 minutes. She won the game for them. You have to tip your hat to her and Stanford.”
Stanford now heads to the Final Four along with Connecticut, Arizona, and South Carolina. Louisville closes out its campaign at 26 and 4.
