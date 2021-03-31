11-year-old girl missing in Sumter Co. last seen without shoes near Shaw AFB

STATEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A little girl is missing in Sumter County and police need the public’s help to find her.
Jozanna Quezada, 11, was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the corner of Edgehill and Raccoon roads in Stateburg. That’s near the northwest side of Shaw Air Force Base, outside of Sumter.
Deputies said the 11-year-old left her home on nearby Sans Souci Road around 5:30 p.m. that night.
Jozanna is 5-feet tall and about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray, elbow-length T-shirt with pink stripes and no shoes.
Anyone who sees Jozanna or knows where she is should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
