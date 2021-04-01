250+ charges of child porn added against NKY man, former Human Rights Commission board member

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County prosectors have added hundreds of counts of child pornography to charges against a Covington man originally filed in August 2019.
Karem Christensen, 40 was on the Covington Human Rights Commission Board when he was arrested two years ago.
“It just goes to show, you never know what a child molester looks like,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders told FOX19 NOW Thursday.
Authorities say someone reported Christensen when they saw him post on Match.com saying he was attracted to young children. Court documents say he described himself as a “quirky bisexual nudist” and posted, “When I say I want kids, I mean it.”
Investigators soon obtained a search warrant, from which they seized computer equipment, cellular devices and printed photographs they said showed Christensen was involved in the possession and distribution of sexually explicit matter involving juveniles.
“He was looking for men, women, families, fathers, sons, you name it. He’s looking for pretty much anything he can get his hands on,” Sanders said.
With the charges added this year, Christensen now faces more than 300 counts of child pornography in total.
Most of the counts are for sharing and collecting child pornography. But authorities now say Christensen also wrote several stories about child rape fantasies and would share them with people.
“Writing stories about it and sharing it, it encourages other child molesters to engage in this kind of behavior and promotes this kind of behavior,” Sanders said. “So his stories that he was writing and sharing about child pornography and child rape, those are criminal offenses as well.”
In addition to being on a CHRC board member, before his arrest Christensen worked as a registered nurse for more than a decade.
“It certainly is disturbing, especially anytime it’s a person in a position of trust of authority,” Sanders said. “However, ultimately, it doesn’t matter to us, we are going to put them all in prison.”
Christensen is pleading not guilty and will go to a jury trial. He faces up to 70 years in prison.
He will be back in court April 14.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.